CLINTON — Clothing left on a stove burner caused one September fire, but another was considered "suspicious" and remains under investigation.
Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson said Monday that a Sept. 21 fire at 515 Seventh Ave. South was caused by a "combustible" left on the stove with the burner on.
According to a weekly report from City Administrator Matt Brooke, firefighters found "hoarder conditions" in the apartment. Clothing and other items were sitting on the stove, and the burner had been left on. When Alliant Energy restored power to the building after a power line was damaged during August's derecho, the burner ignited the items in contact with it.
A Sept. 17 fire at 1533 N. Eighth St. is still under investigation, Atkinson said.
According to Brooke's weekly city report, occupants were "fleeing" when firefighters arrived about 11 a.m. Heavy black smoke initiated a second alarm for staffing.
Crews found heavy fire at the back of the house, the report said. The fire has been deemed suspicious and is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.