DEWITT — The DeWitt Chamber & Development Company is hosting a legislative session wrap-up coffee event from 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 5 in the Clinton County Satellite office in DeWitt. This event is open to the public.
The event will be attended by Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire; Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt; and Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton.
The event is sponsored by the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, Central DeWitt Community School District, Clinton Community School District, and Clinton County Farm Bureau.
