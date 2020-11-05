CLINTON — The drama department at Clinton High School canceled its spring play only two weeks from showtime when coronavirus reared its head.
Prospects for a fall production looked grim as well with social-distancing and limited-occupancy protocols. Like many schools, Clinton considered presenting a virtual production.
Drama instructor Aaron Westrum wrote a play that the students could perform via Zoom, but his students heard that other schools were performing in person, and they wanted to do that too.
"They convinced me," said Westrum. The play, which takes place during a snowstorm that forces students into online learning, allows each student to act in his own space.
"So we can social distance onstage," Westrum said.
Westrum is in his second year as CHS drama coach. He previously directed students in Camanche for nine years, producing everything from Shakespeare to farce.
Westrum wrote and produced four plays while at Camanche, he said, so he was comfortable writing this one for Clinton High.
Though he wrote the play to incorporate social distancing during the COVID era, Westrum wanted it to survive the pandemic, so in the play the online classes are caused by something very common — an Iowa snowstorm.
In "Secret 6, A Tangled Webcast," a class of middle school students use a social media platform called DIRT, which allowed users to post their secrets to each other anonymously. While most of the users outgrew the juvenile platform, six individuals maintained a close, albeit anonymous, friendship well into high school.
In the wake of a terrible winter storm with no apparent end in the forecast, schools across the state elect to resume classes in an online setting. During this time, one girl revisits her DIRT app and discovers the six anonymous friends. She reads their correspondence, and decides to discover and expose the Secret Six, and she recruits her best friend to help her.
As the students turn over more and more stones, they wonder if exposing the Secret Six is the right thing to do.
Former CHS students are the voices of the Secret Six: Ayanna Reckman, Ethan Nielsen, Sam Castaneda, Kate Struble, Ulysses Patterson and Prushia Golden.
Varsity cast members are Jade Rudd, Megan Schwartz, Hayden Burke, Hillary Burken, Emily Reeser, Connor Bates, Kira Shaff, Megen Herch, Chasity Clark, Ian O'Neill, Aiden Estes, Jadin Velasco, Raina Starkey, Sandi Marcos Pachuca, Sydnee Rogers, Kalli van Horn and Marcus Steen.
Junior varsity cast members are Jill Frye, Trinity Smith, Norah Balk, Morgan Solberg, Michael Griffin, Hannah Asay, Jack Schantag, Elija Patterson, Juliana Clark, Kemora Lincoln, Peyton Deuermeyer and Raelee Zook.
Students will perform "Secret 6, A Tangled Webcast" Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theatre.
The play will also be livestreamed.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://clintonhs.booktix.com/.
