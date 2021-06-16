CLINTON — City officials, investors and interested residents gathered at the historic Wilson Building on Fifth Avenue South on Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of its restoration.
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, a non-profit organization based in Rock Island, Illinois, broke ground Wednesday on a $13.88 million project that will create Wilson Lofts, an apartment complex with commercial incubators on the ground floor.
Economic Growth Corporation President Brian Hollenback thanked the Clinton City Council — past and present — for sticking with the non-profit organization through seven years of missed deadlines and funding struggles.
“I know I had hair, and it was dark when [the project] started,” joked the gray-haired Hollenback.
The Wilson Lofts will have 33 residential rental units offering two-story, townhome apartments, lofts of 504 square feet and one- and two-bedroom rental units from 660 to 1,330 square feet, Growth said in a press release Wednesday.
Twenty-six units will be market rate, and seven are designated as workforce housing for people earning up to 80% of the area median income, which is about $44,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Makers on 5th, a retail and business incubator designed to help start-up entrepreneurs, will occupy the ground floor. Clinton Culinary, the kitchen incubator, will provide a commercial kitchen and incubator spaces for start-up culinary businesses, the developer said.
Bush Construction is the general contractor for the project. RDG Planning and Design prepared architectural plans, and Home Base Property Management, LLC, will manage the property.
Designed by John Morrell & Son, the Wilson Building was completed in 1914 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.
The Wilson family owned and operated Clinton Bridge & Iron Works, according to documents filed with the National Register. The success of the company under George E. Wilson led his son, George E. Wilson Jr., to start his own real estate development company. The Wilsons built the Wilson Building using the family’s structural steel.
JC Penney occupied the building at 219 Fifth Ave. South until 1999, and later an antique store resided there. The building changed hands several times before Economic Growth took interest.
The City of Clinton amended its development agreement with Economic Growth in April, giving the company more time to complete the project which, according to the original 2015 agreement, was supposed to be complete by Dec. 31, 2018.
The renovation is now expected to be finished by the end of 2022.
Funding for the project comes from the City of Clinton, Downtown Clinton Alliance, Iowa Economic Development Authority and members of the transaction team — Applegate Thorne-Thomsen, Bush Construction, RDG Planning and Design, US Bank, Urban Action Community Development, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, BankORION, American Bank & Trust, Enhanced Capital and Clock Tower Tax Credits, Economic Growth Corporation said.
Applications for living in or opening a business in the Wilson Lofts are available at http://www.wilson-lofts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.