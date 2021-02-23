DAVENPORT — The District Court judges for the Seventh Judicial District met Feb. 16 for the purpose of choosing a District Associate Judge to replace retired Judge Phillip Tabor.
After interviewing three candidates who had been chosen by the Clinton County Magistrate Appointing Commission, the judges chose Kimberly K. Shepherd for the position.
Shepherd, of Bettendorf, received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. She is currently employed as a Senior Assistant County Attorney with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
