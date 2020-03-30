PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. — A metal fence broken into several pieces is scattered across Arlyn Kerkhobe’s yard, and is just some of the debris stemming from an EF-1 tornado that briefly touched down Saturday night near Prophetstown.
With sustained winds of 90 mph, the tornado scattered tree branches, parts of a shed and insulation from his property across fields between Prophetstown and Tampico, Illinois. Kerkhobe says that he neither saw nor heard the tornado. It was when he went outside to look at a sparking power line that he noticed his backyard was in disarray.
“I was outside, and I fed the sheep,” Kerkhobe told the Clinton Herald. “I came in, and it was already dark. I got in the house and in less than five minutes the power went off. I saw a bunch of flashing lights, reds and blues, over on the next road. I came out to look at my power pole and everything was gone.”
Kerkhobe says everything happened very quickly. Multiple buildings in his backyard were destroyed. He says he did not get a chance to take cover because of how fast the storm passed over. Kerkhobe mentioned he could feel the strong wind gusts against his house but admits he did not realize how powerful it was until he saw his property had been destroyed.
That evening, multiple counties across western Illinois were under tornado warnings. The National Weather Service-Quad Cities says there were two confirmed tornadoes Saturday night. Rich Kinney, warning coordination meteorologist at the NWS, says the atmosphere was ripe for severe weather.
“The sun was a big factor,” Kinney said. “We had strong winds, strong wind fields, so that was favorable for severe weather. That is why the storms were moving so quickly. But the sun helped create an unstable atmosphere; rising motion in the atmosphere also contributed to our severe weather.”
Kinney says despite the stormy weather Saturday, there is not a clear indication one way or the other if the Gateway area will experience a busy severe weather season. But he says the most important thing for people to do in the area is to be prepared at all times.
“Anticipate and prepare for a typical severe weather season,” Kinney said. “Our severe weather season is underway across Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois. Fortunately, from our event from this past weekend, we had no injuries. That tells us that folks did a good job of preparing and getting in a safe shelter. So we encourage people to continue to prepare and have a plan and be ready to react ahead of time when severe weather threatens.”
Kinney says just having a simple conversation with family members about what to do and where to go in the event of severe weather makes all the difference. He also mentioned owning a NOAA weather radio is a great idea to ensure receiving the latest weather warnings quickly.
