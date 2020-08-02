CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council will consider lowering the sewer debt service fee Tuesday.
The Camanche City Council is set to consider a resolution Tuesday to lower the fee to $16.40. The resolution, if approved, stipulates the debt service fee of $21.80 for every sanitary sewer connection to the Camanche Municipal Sanitary Sewer System will be lowered to $16.40.
The proposed resolution says the City Council, having considered various debt service proposals, finds it appropriate to decrease the debt service fee to a level that will best serve the sanitary sewer debt services and the sanitary sewer system fund. The city will also discuss the sewer rate.
The city will consider adopting resolutions approving and authorizing a loan agreement and providing for the issuance of $400,000 and $200,000 in general obligation bonds for the city hall expansion. The council will also consider approving a recommendation of a city hall expansion subcommittee for an architecture Request For Proposal (RFP).
The city will consider adopting a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application with the Iowa Department of Transportation for Traffic Safety Improvements funding for a U.S. 67 and Seventh Avenue roundabout. The resolution says the city is seeking necessary funding for project implementation and upon completion, in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Transportation, will be responsible for adequately maintaining and operating the project for public use during the project’s useful life. Replacing the current intersection with a single-lane entry roundabout will improve traffic flow by allowing continuous flow traffic to enter the intersection, the resolution says.
The city determined improvements to the intersection, as recommended by the Traffic and Safety Traffic Engineering Assistance Program, will improve traffic flow, the proposed resolution adds.
The City Council will also consider approving a resolution setting a date and time for a public hearing for increasing franchise fees on electric utilities from 1% to 2%. The agenda also includes action to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Clinton County 911 board.
The meeting, which will be held electronically, begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
