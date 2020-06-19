blue logo

CLINTON — Beginning Monday, several streets will be closed in conjunction with a sewer repair project at North Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue North.

The closures are as follows:

• North Fourth Street will be closed from Seventh Avenue North to Fourth Avenue North. Traffic will be detoured via North Bluff Boulevard and Fourth Avenue North.

• Northbound North Bluff Boulevard will be closed from Fourth Avenue North to Seventh Avenue North. Traffic will be detoured via Fourth Avenue North and North Third Street.

• Seventh Avenue North will be closed from North Third Street to North Bluff Boulevard.

These closures are expected to remain in place from Monday at 7:30 a.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.

Tags