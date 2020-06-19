CLINTON — Beginning Monday, several streets will be closed in conjunction with a sewer repair project at North Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue North.
The closures are as follows:
• North Fourth Street will be closed from Seventh Avenue North to Fourth Avenue North. Traffic will be detoured via North Bluff Boulevard and Fourth Avenue North.
• Northbound North Bluff Boulevard will be closed from Fourth Avenue North to Seventh Avenue North. Traffic will be detoured via Fourth Avenue North and North Third Street.
• Seventh Avenue North will be closed from North Third Street to North Bluff Boulevard.
These closures are expected to remain in place from Monday at 7:30 a.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
