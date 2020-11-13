CLINTON — When Joyce Stoddard’s husband, Ronald, died last year, the quilter could find no better way to honor his memory than by making quilts for other veterans.
“My husband passed away last year, and he was a 20-year navy veteran,” Stoddard said Friday. Stoddard waited on the riverfront by the Clinton County Freedom Rock for veteran Mary Jo Fullan Nier of Clinton, the 44th recipient of Stoddard’s handiwork, and the first woman she’s honored with the gift.
Finding veterans to give quilts to isn’t difficult for Stoddard. She’s received names from the Sabula Veterans of Foreign Wars — her husband was from Sabula — and from Ed Staszewski, Director of Clinton County’s Commission of Veterans Affairs.
She’s asked veterans for names of other veterans.
Stoddard found Nier from the Saluting Our Heroes section in the Nov. 10 Clinton Herald. As Mary Jo Fullan, Nier served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps from 1987-1990.
Nier was the subject of a 2014 Clinton Herald article about the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, which Nier witnessed as an MP in Berlin.
Stoddard’s daughter Dawn Lisbon is a retired Army veteran of 31 years who served in the 82nd Airborne Division, she said. Grandson Shane Malone is on active duty in the Air Force.
Daughter Debbie Cram accompanied Stoddard to the Freedom Rock to deliver the new quilt to Nier, a panel quilt with an eagle and the words “American the Beautiful.”
“I don’t do a lot of panels,” Stoddard said. “I just do my own thing most of the time.”
Stoddard sews the quilts, and Deb Christopher of Fulton, Illinois does the quilting. “She’s got a couple more over there for me,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard will continue honoring veterans with gifts of her handiwork. “Right now it’s my sanity,” she said, “and my way of dealing day-to-day.”
