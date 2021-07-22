CAMANCHE — Justin Shaffer will serve as the interim Camanche Middle and High School principal for the 2021-2022 school year.
The announcement comes on the heels of Camanche High School Principal Carrie Lane’s resignation, effective June 30.
Due to the timing of the resignation, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker proposed Shaffer serve as the interim middle and high school principal for the upcoming school year. Shaffer was already serving as the middle school principal.
Middle School Activities Director and At Risk Coordinator Josh Davis and Curriculum/PL Leader Laura Johnson will serve as associate principals to provide support in each of the buildings while also continuing their current teaching roles in a limited capacity, Parker said. The school board on Monday unanimously approved the proposal for the interim administrative structure.
“We would consider this an interim situation and then next spring the school board could revisit the high school position and look at where we proceed from there as far as with the intent of reopening it and looking to find a regular high school principal,” Parker said.
This is a solid plan given the timing of Lane’s resignation, Shaffer believes. Shaffer looks forward to working with Davis and Johnson in more of a supervisory role, he said.
Parker views the proposal truly as an interim solution with the intent to reopen the high school principal position, he stressed. There are benefits with the interim plan but the district should look to reopen the position in the spring when schools typically look to hire principals, Parker said.
“I think in the long run, this is the approach to enter into this… You may evaluate this later in the winter or next spring and we will know a heck of a lot more about how well this did or didn’t work and may need to reevaluate it at that time,” Parker said. “But my intent right now is purely interim and we would look at reopening the high school principal’s position next spring.”
The proposal was discussed pretty heavily in the Human Resources Committee, Camanche School Board President Brad Weber said. It was looked at from all angles, he said.
“It sounds like a pretty good opportunity for a couple people on our school district. Actually all three of them,” Weber said. “It’s an opportunity for them to possibly better themselves and move on to a different position possibly. But at least experience it without being thrown all in. But it’s also commendable to us as an HR committee that they accepted this extra work. It means something when three people already in your district step up and say give me some more work. We try not to turn that down.”
Board member Albert McManus expressed concern the district will have set a bar for wages for the position in future years, he said.
The district will pay out a stipend of $22,500 per person to all three individuals, Parker confirmed. He noted the situation is very unique, with both associate principals also fulfilling a portion of their teaching assignment. The principal is also assuming a lot of additional responsibility, Parker said.
“If we do back to our traditional, which is our intent right now, of a high school principal, middle school principal, they have clearly defined roles and we have our salary structure in place,” Parker said. “If the board were to decide to do something different, I think that would open the door for a whole complex and more of a complete conversation that would take into account all of this.
“And then you would be talking about the need to hire a full-time associate principal instead of someone who’s just taking on extra duties. Again, it’s difficult to project into the future and really say we’re comparing apples to apples here because we are not.“
Lane was the Camanche High School principal for three years and is the third principal to leave the position in the last five years. Charles Wiebenga resigned in the spring of 2017 after serving as the district’s principal for five years. Benita Gonzales retired in the spring of 2018 after serving as principal for one year.
Board member Todd Gravert questioned whether the district should consider conducting an exit interview with Lane. He noted the turnover in the high school principal position since he was elected to the school board.
“She’s the third one in my tenure,” Gravert said. “While I understand some of them, I feel like maybe we need to start getting some data points. Are there things we’re doing right, things we’re doing wrong?”
If the school board decides to hold exit interviews, they need to be held in a formal structure that is consistent, Parker said.
“If the school board would like to develop an actual list of questions for exit interviews if you would like to have people leaving respond to, we certainly could do that,” Parker said. “But again, the format that takes and how you want to approach that as a Board of Education is fine. I would offer this, though: If the Board of Education or a committee of the Board of Education is going to take this on, then you need to consistently follow this. It can’t be a hit-and-miss scenario. And again, if those are time commitments that the Board of Education’s HR committee is going to want to take and through thick and thin want to follow through with that, that’s certainly the discretion of the board.”
Some places utilize an online form, board member Travis Baker said. The form is sent to the person by email with a request for the form to be returned, Baker said. There is always an option for the person to have an in-person interview, he added.
School Board Vice President Peg Wolf supports utilizing the online form.
“After leaving a job, it can be quite intimidating to be called back in front of three board members to explain why you left,” Wolf said. “Whereas, sending an online gives them a cloak of anonymity, if you would, and also allows them to come back if they chose to. I like what you’re saying.”
Parker also supported the online option, he said. It will allow for consistency in treating everyone the same, he said.
Baker plans to work on finding information on a potential form the district could use.
