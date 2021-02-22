CLINTON — The Paul B. Sharar Foundation for Clinton Community College has announced that March 1 is the deadline to apply for 2021-2022 academic year scholarships.
The information form, a goal statement, transcripts and two references make up a complete application. Applications can be made with the official form available at Clinton Community College or online at www.eicc.edu.
In 2020-2021, Sharar Foundation scholarships totaling $220,000 were awarded to Clinton Community College students. Scholarships are awarded based on the donors’ guidelines. These may include academic achievement, geographic area, academic promise, area of study, financial need, and no specific guidelines.
In addition, each graduate of the High School Equivalency Program receives a three-credit tuition voucher to attend their first college course. Sharar Foundation board members work with area donors in developing these awards. Area businesses, organizations and individuals make possible these scholarships through their contributions.
The history of Clinton Community College covers 75 years. In March 1946, a public referendum was presented to the citizens of Clinton. The answer was a resounding “yes” and on Sept. 9, 1946, Clinton Junior College officially opened its doors. Clinton Community College is planning to celebrate its 75th anniversary in fall.
Founded in 1966, the Paul B. Sharar Foundation is named in honor of the first dean of Clinton Community College. For 55 years, the Sharar Foundation has provided monetary and advisory assistance to students, staff and faculty and college programs.
To complete a Sharar Foundation scholarship application, visit the web site at www.eicc.edu and click onto Scholarships or contact Ann Eisenman at the Sharar Foundation, 244-7040, to request a form and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.