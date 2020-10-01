CLINTON — Breast cancer survivor Kandra Walling says family support and staying busy were key as she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
Walling, who has worked at MercyOne in Clinton for over 27 years, currently works in perioperative services and same-day surgery and recovery. Walling was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2018 after going through a routine mammogram in October 2018, she said.
“I had my mammogram here at work and was called the next day and was told that it was abnormal,” Walling said. “My surgeon looked at it and I had a biopsy the next week. And then was diagnosed with cancer and then had surgery in November (of 2018).”
Walling also had to undergo 16 chemotherapy treatments and 28 radiation treatments. The chemotherapy treatments were done from December 2018 to April 2019.
Walling noted she used to be chemotherapy certified. She was always the person there when people would come to the hospital to have chemotherapy treatments, she said.
“You would think that knowing what’s going to happen would make it easier but it really doesn’t,” Walling said. Because I kind of knew I had done this to people and knew what was coming. So I think it was worse for me. I know the ropes of it.”
Walling said she has always been a cancer advocate for patients. She believes her experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer helped her connect with patients even more, she said.
“I’ve been a resource for people that have been diagnosed with cancer,” Walling said. “Lots of family members of people that I know have contacted me. I had people that had breast cancer before me that supported me. When I have people that come into my same-day surgery area, I talk with them about their treatments and cancer and just kind of give them support.”
Walling still has to do routine followups, she said. She has to take a breast cancer hormone blocker for five to 10 years and do 3-month checkups, she added. Walling said since she was diagnosed, more family, friends and coworkers have gotten mammograms.
Walling believes staying positive and busy with something to do were key as she was undergoing treatment.
“I worked every day during my treatment,” Walling said. “I only took the days off I had the treatments. Otherwise, I worked. For me, staying positive. Keeping busy with something to do. Not focusing on the cancer itself because that kind of drives you crazy. But I just kind of took it one day at a time.”
Walling noted the support of her husband, who she said went to every single treatment with her. She added that other breast cancer survivors were resources when she needed something.
She believes the experience changed her life perspective.
“I don’t sweat the small things that I used to,” Walling said. “The things that used to make me mad, in the grand scheme of life, it doesn’t matter.”
