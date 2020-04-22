DEWITT — The quest for state funding is omnipresent among Iowa’s school districts, and area districts are discussing a strategy that will aid in that endeavor.
Operational sharing, which means sharing staff members, isn’t a new idea among Iowa’s rural school districts. In fact, several area superintendents split their time between districts: Lonnie Luepker works for both the Calamus-Wheatland and Bennett Districts; Todd Haley splits time between Delmar and Midland.
Iowa legislation passed in 2013 and 2014 says schools can share other resources, including maintenance and grounds keeping personnel, employees working in human resources, business management personnel, and transportation management. The law says the employees must spend at least 20 percent of their time at each district served, and sharing can occur between two or more governmental entities including cities, school districts, counties, community colleges, and other governmental divisions.
The general idea is that cost saving can be achieved when personnel is shared, and is much more common in rural areas with lower populations.
“The districts that participate receive additional students on their head count, on their enrollment,” said Central DeWitt superintendent Dan Peterson. “And that generates money. It’s free money.”
For a district that shares a superintendent, the state adds eight to its certified enrollment FTE (full-time equivalency) student numbers. Other positions add five or three FTE points to a district’s bottom line.
Calamus-Wheatland utilizes the strategy in other ways, too. It shares a transportation director with Midland and has, in the past, shared a counselor with Northeast. Northeast will begin sharing a school social worker with Camanche next year, a position worth three FTE points.
“We would love to share a college and career counselor with DeWitt and a human resource positon,” Luepker said.
Central DeWitt could also begin sharing staff in both the transportation and maintenance departments.
“It would be an additional 10 students for us,” Peterson said at a recent school board meeting. “Multiply that by $7,000 per student, and that’s money through the door. We would just get that money in our budget.
“There’s also a situation where Eastern Iowa Community College is wanting to get involved and provide some college and career counseling services,” Peterson said. “They want to help us bolster what we’re doing with students doing internships.”
Since the legislation was passed, schools primarily in the western, more rural, part of the state have taken advantage.
“Eastern Iowa is pretty slow on this,” Peterson said. “Districts are looking at things and finding out what we can do to bring in that money.
“We should explore it and see how we can take advantage of it,” said Central DeWitt School Board member Angela Rheingans.
Peterson said the key would be taking advantage of the shared individuals with efficiencies.
“We’ve met with Maquoketa, Cal-Wheat and Northeast,” Peterson said while addressing the school board. “We won’t be bringing a proposal to you that won’t be a benefit of us. We don’t want to just generate money, it will benefit the students we serve.”
