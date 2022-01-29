CLINTON — Clinton County’s sheriff is pursuing grant funds to cover COVID testing in an effort to stop its spread among inmates and staff members.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors this week that he learned about an Iowa Department of Public Health grant, to fund testing for inmates and staff, that could bring in $50,000 over next 11 months. No matching funds would need to be put up by the county.
“I intend to pursue that one,” Greenwalt said. “I think it’s a benefit to our community and our facility.”
Greenwalt explained that his goal is to prevent community spread caused by day-to-day activities at the jail.
“Now that court is back in session we have to take inmates over,” he said. “It would be my request that we secure rapid tests and we test people 30 to 45 minutes before they go over to make sure we don’t do anything to increase the transmission rate in our community.”
Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin asked about the potential use of video court hearings, which were being utilized during the pandemic, rather than in-person hearings.
“Is there any way you could make that suggestion,” he asked Greenwalt, who explained that video court was being held earlier in the pandemic, and that in-person hearings were reinstated based on action at the state level. Greenwalt also said there is the possibility some local cases could be handled by video instead.
“We did ask Judge Greve, who is the chief judge in our district, and she had said that even though that that had been brought back up, mandated to go back in person, given these circumstances and our high rates she feels it would be beneficial on our part to evaluate some of that and maybe go to the judges who are presiding over that court case and let them know what our concerns are and they could make those decisions on a case-by-case basis,” Greenwalt said.
Efforts to keep the hearings in person are preferred, however, and local officials are encouraged to look at ways to make them happen.
“Unfortunately sometimes, we are taking three, four and five people a day to court appearances, so I think that would help drastically but given the rise in some of these numbers that is something we’re going to look at and probably set up meetings,” he said.
“Unfortunately, we don’t always have the same judges in Clinton, they travel around and we may not have the same one to be able to set it up for weeks at a time. We intend to do that and have those meetings to see if we can try to get more video court,” he said.
Supervisor Dan Srp said his hope is that there could be some form of assistance to cover costs.
That would include “trying to recover some expenses or find out if some of these expenses, testing and otherwise, are potentially adding substantially to the cost of our operations on behalf of the courts, which are state-funded typically, and whether there is something we can appeal to get them to cover that expense,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.