Editor’s Note: This is the second installment in an occasional series about the criminal justice system in Clinton County.
CLINTON — With the recent reopening of the Clinton County Jail, its staff members are looking to restart jail programming that was offered prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Clinton County Jail officially reopened about four weeks ago to the point where it is bringing people into the facility, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said earlier this week.
Services offered at the jail prior to COVID-19 included a pastor teaching religious services and an individual who teaches Gen Ed classes, Clinton County Jail Secretary Megan Govier said. Prior to COVID-19, they also had a social worker who was part of the jail staff and offered group therapy to inmates in the jail, Govier added.
The Clinton County Jail also has a contract with Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center, Greenwalt added.
“We have been working just to get everybody back on track with the daily operations of the jail and now we need to look at some of the continued services and further some of the services that we intend to provide in a jail,” Greenwalt said. “We do have others that have approached us offering life skills services. Educational services to help inmates that may have not obtained their GED. So those are some of the programs that we still have to work to get brought back into the jail post-COVID.”
Greenwalt stressed the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office’s big emphasis over the last couple months has been getting the Clinton County Resource Center up and running. The Resource Center has access to 40 to 50 providers within Clinton County that provide services relating to homelessness, substance abuse, mental health needs and domestic violence, Greenwalt said. Providers who volunteer at the Resource Center guide individuals to the proper place to get treatment, Greenwalt said.
“A lot of times, there are people in jail that have been arrested because there are no other places to take them and they commit a crime but a lot of it is a direct link to their mental health issues,” Greenwalt said. “So basically what that’s referred to is criminalizing mental health. So we think it’s better to be focusing on ways to provide treatment and resources and prevent these individuals from coming to jail for mental health issues and get them the treatment that they need so that we can prevent filling our jail up with primarily mental health issues.”
One challenge for the Clinton County Jail in offering treatment is they often do not know how long an individual will be incarcerated in the jail, Greenwalt said. Clinton County Jail staff do a great job of having an idea of how long individuals are likely to be incarcerated in the jail based on the level of the offense, Greenwalt said. The County Resource Center is another way to try to provide treatment for individuals even after they are released from the jail, Greenwalt noted.
“It does us no good to try and recommend some sort of training or program inside the jail that may be 30, 60 or 90 days in length knowing this person‘s only going to be in there for less than a week or two,” Greenwalt said. “But that’s the benefit of the Resource Center. One of the things that we do now is even if you’re coming to jail for a short period of time, what the correctional staff do and those involved like the Bridgeview advocate, we refer people to the Resource Center. So even though we know their stay may be limited here, what we don’t want to do is send them right back out the doors without any referrals or any hope that they can get some treatment.”
Greenwalt also cited the benefit of having the Resource Center in close proximity to the Clinton County Law Center. The Resource Center is located in the Clinton County Courthouse, which is in the same building as the Clinton County Jail.
The Seventh Judicial District was able to successfully get grant funding for a drug court in Clinton County, Greenwalt added. The drug court works holistically with community providers to find alternatives to incarceration, Greenwalt said. These alternatives can include treatment, counseling, education and referrals, Greenwalt said.
“A lot of it is focused on rehabilitation, treatment. Just overall alternatives to incarceration,” Greenwalt said.
