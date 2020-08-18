CLINTON - A man was found dead Tuesday, three hours after he reportedly shot at a sheriff's deputy responding to a call of a suicidal subject.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday to the 4700 block of 142nd Street, property that is adjacent to the Mississippi River north of Clinton.
According to a media release, the complaint was for a suicidal subject who was believed to be heavily armed. Three deputies and a sergeant arrived in the area.
The release states that it was necessary to cross a railroad track and then a wooded area in order to access the area near the address. Deputies observed the person of interest, whom they did not identify in the media release, trimming a tree near the railroad tracks. They approached in their squad cars in an attempt to speak to him. Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln stated in the release that the subject put down his chainsaw and picked up a rifle, aimed it at the lead squad car and shot at the squad car passenger door twice. The deputies quickly backed out of the area and called for help.
The Gateway Area Special Response Team was dispatched to assist deputies along with officers from numerous area agencies. Drones from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and Iowa State Patrol were deployed. An aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol and a boat from the Clinton Fire Department also assisted.
At 2:29 p.m., one of the drones located a person lying on the ground next to a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. The SRT team approached and located the person believe to be the shooter lying next to a rifle. Medical personnel determined the person to be deceased. The Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office was requested to come to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Examiner’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.
Assisting agencies included the Clinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Transportation, Preston Police Department, the Jackson and Scott county sheriff’s offices, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Canadian Pacific Railroad Police, and Clinton and Andover ambulance personnel.
