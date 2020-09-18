Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of articles detailing Clinton County’s candidate forum Thursday night.
CLINTON — Clinton County candidates of various offices shared their ideas and platforms Thursday during the first of two candidate forums in Clinton County.
The forum Thursday night at Clinton City Hall featured candidates running for county auditor, treasurer, supervisor and sheriff. It also featured candidates for Iowa House of Representatives races in Districts 97 and 98.
Democrat Steve Diesch and Republican Bill Greenwalt are running for Clinton County Sheriff. Current Sheriff Rick Lincoln is retiring at the end of his term this year. Diesch currently serves as the Chief Deputy of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Greenwalt is the deputy chief of the Clinton Police Department.
Greenwalt believes the newly constructed jail was needed for the county. He noted the county voters approved a bond referendum to spend $22 million, adding the total cost of the jail “exceeded that a little bit.” Greenwalt is concerned with the amount of money that has gone into the jail, he said. He also expressed concern with the county’s ability to get people into the jail. Greenwalt understands with COVID-19, there are restrictions but the county has to deter criminals, he stressed. He noted the commitment county residents made when approving the bond referendum. The county did not build a jail to issue citations and not utilize it to its fullest potential, Greenwalt said.
“Unfortunately like right now given COVID and a few other situations, we’ve got offenders out there on the streets that will tell law enforcement officers ‘you can’t take me to jail, you have to give me a ticket,’” Greenwalt said. “And it’s frustrating. And I’ll tell you I speak for a lot of law enforcement officers that work the streets that are giving up their nights and their days and putting their lives on the line every day to keep our streets safe and we want to get those people in the jail. I respect the fact that we don’t want to get people in the jail sick but I think we need to work hard to find a way to use that jail to its fullest potential.”
Diesch noted with the current COVID-19 situation, the county is limited in what it can do in the jail. He said if there is a COVID-19 exposure in the jail, they have to shut down completely and not take any inmates for at least a 14-day period. This protocol is throughout the state of Iowa and in all county jails, Diesch added.
“It isn’t that the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t want to take or get these criminals off the street,” Diesch said. “It’s the fact that we’re just trying to keep the COVID out of the jail at this time.“
Diesch referenced programs Clinton County could implement to assist with the continued increase in cost of incarceration. He noted drug court in Scott County, which Clinton County does not have currently. Diesch believes the biggest issue with inmates is their mental health. He suggested the county could look at getting services or individuals to help inmates so they do not “end up repeating the vicious cycle of going to jail all the time.” He also believes the county could look at bringing in programs at the jail to help inmates write job resumes and fill out job applications to stop the cycle of inmates returning to the jail.
Greenwalt believes the county needs to do everything it can to reduce the cost and expenses associated with incarceration. He noted the biggest issues law enforcement faces are related to mental health and the drug crisis. The courts are not able to fund or staff a drug court in Clinton County at this time, Greenwalt said. Alternative sanctions are something the county needs to look at but it is all about funding, Greenwalt said. He said the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission works to try to find ways to reduce the rate of incarceration and keep people out of jail.
“We certainly don’t want to criminalize mental health and we want to get those that need the help for their drug addiction to keep them out of jail and get them treatment to get them back to be a productive member of society,” Greenwalt said.
A second candidate forum will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St. in DeWitt. The Clinton Herald will feature other area races in next week’s Clinton Herald. The Supervisors race will be featured Tuesday. The treasurer’s office race will be featured Wednesday and the Iowa House of Representatives races on Thursday. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker is running unopposed for reelection.
