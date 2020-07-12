CLINTON — Sheriff's deputies in Clinton County are now outfitted with body cameras, Sheriff Rick Lincoln announced last week.
Chief Deputy Steve Diesch began researching body camera systems and policies in 2018, Lincoln said in a press release Thursday. The sheriff's department selected body cameras from Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Cameras because of their compatibility with the department's current Arbitrator Mobile Video Recording in-car camera system.
Videos from the cameras will be stored on current county owned servers, so the department doesn't have to pay a reoccurring subscription cost for offsite video storage that other systems require, Lincoln said.
Diesch created policies and procedures for use of the cameras with input from sheriff’s office personnel and the county’s insurance carrier’s legal team. The department tried to make the camera system as cost effective as possible to minimize the impact on tax payers, Lincoln said.
The sheriff's department purchased the cameras with forfeiture and seizures funds obtained through seizures from criminal investigations, Lincoln said. The cameras are intended to provide safety and transparency for the public and sheriff’s office personnel.
