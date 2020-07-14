CLINTON — An Arkansas man was the driver of a vehicle involved in an August 2019 fatal accident, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office has announced.
Jay M. Blansett, of Tyronza Poinsett, Arizona was northbound on 290th Avenue on Aug. 24, when he lost control of the 2003 Nissan sport utility vehicle he was driving, according to an accident report from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
An officer was notified of the accident at 10 p.m. and arrived at the scene at 10:08 p.m.
Authorities said the vehicle entered the north ditch on the corner and rolled several times before landing on 182nd Street. Blansett was driving too fast for road conditions and lost control, the accident report says.
Brian T. Wynn, of Brandon Mississippi was ejected through a side window. Wynn was transported by MedForce to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died.
Officers did not know Wynn's seating position at the time of the accident. Wynn was not wearing a seat belt. Blansett was under the influence of alcohol, the accident report says.
