CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has authorized Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt to sign a service agreement for law enforcement equipment.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 last week to approve a motion authorizing Greenwalt to sign the service agreement with Axon pending approval from Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf. The service agreement includes bundling different equipment to get better discounts, Greenwalt said. Body cameras, in-car cameras and Tasers to be replaced as one group are included in the package, Greenwalt said.
Greenwalt noted the importance of how evidentiary data is stored.
"I've received feedback from the county attorney," Greenwalt said. "They're not thrilled at the way the Sheriff's Office stores their data. It's on our own server. There's not an audit trail. And as you can imagine, this digital evidence is just as important as physical evidence in many cases."
This package includes unlimited storage of data, he said.
Over the course of five years, the cost is just shy of $500,000, Greenwalt said. Axon anticipated a 5% increase to the price to take effect after the first of the year, he added. They would also lose about $40,000 in bundle savings, he said.
One aspect that concerned Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker about the proposal, if the county uses American Rescue Plan funds, is the five-year deal, he said. All American Rescue Plan funds need to be spent by the end of the 2026 calendar year, he said.
The Supervisors have also not yet prioritized a list of requests from all county departments, Van Lancker noted.
"I honestly appreciate the situation with increased pricing and availability," Van Lancker said. "I bet the other things the departments have listed, they're also seeing the same issue. I'm just saying I think there's determinations here that we haven't done a very good job of setting us up in a spot to make some determinations."
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann believes the county "kind of intentionally kicked the can down the road" due to the status of the legislation, he said.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp appreciated that Greenwalt brought his concerns about the increase in costs to the board's attention, he said. He agrees with Van Lancker's point that it is extremely unlikely the increases will be limited to just the sheriff's office, he said.
"It's probably going to be across the board on absolutely everything that we're asked to consider or nearly everything we're asked to consider," Srp said. "So I think that that is relevant. If anything, maybe that hopefully becomes a motivation for the federal government to give us some guidance so we can spend more of the money. Spend the money on more things rather than less things because of the inflation."
If the county had projects prioritized better, it may make it easier to authorize proceeding with the project now if the project was in the top 10 of county projects, Van Lancker said. There are things the county can do locally to put them in better position to start spending the funds, he added.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. voiced support for proceeding with committing to the five-year expense with an immediate commitment of $100,000 for the first year. They will save $40,000 over the course of the agreement plus avoid the 5% increase, he said.
Srp is comfortable with making the one-year commitment, he said. They can later look at whether this will be paid through a budget amendment or use of American Rescue Plan funds, he added.
"We can sign the contract," Srp said. "I'd be comfortable with signing the contract and making the initial payment."
