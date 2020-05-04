CLINTON — David Boettcher, 63, and Vickie Boettcher, 61 died Saturday when their motorcycle left the road and struck a fence in a farm field.
Clinton County Deputies responded to the accident at 290th Avenue and 205th Street about 4:14 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Scott Reyhons. Both victims, residents of Lowden, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's report.
David Boettcher was driving the 2016 Harley Davidson southbound in the 2000 block of 290th Avenue, with Vickie Boettcher as passenger, when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the west ditch, striking a fence, the accident report said.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Dewitt Fire, Dewitt Police Department, Genesis Ambulance, Iowa State Patrol, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
