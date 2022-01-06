CLINTON — Clinton County Judge Mark Fowler has granted a man's request for reconsideration of sentence and ordered a previously imposed 15-year sentence be suspended.
Fowler on Tuesday filed an order on a motion for reconsideration of Jeffery Shockey's sentence. Shockey's motion for reconsideration of an October 2019 sentence was filed in November.
Shockey was sentenced October 2019 on one count of unauthorized use of a credit card as an habitual offender, an enhanced Class D felony. Fowler in October 2019 ordered Shockey be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 15 years, with a requirement that Shockey serve a minimum of three years before parole eligibility. A $750 fine was suspended. Shockey was ordered to pay over $1,400 in victim restitution.
Fowler in November 2019 denied Shockey's previous request for reconsideration of sentence. Shockey had a long criminal history and had only been incarcerated for about 22 days, the order stated.
The Court of Appeals in April upheld the October 2019 sentence.
Fowler on Tuesday ordered Shockey's motion for reconsideration be granted. Shockey's sentence of incarceration entered in October 2019 was suspended. Fowler placed Shockey on supervised probation for four years unless sooner released by the court. Shockey was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.