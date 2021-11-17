CLINTON — Shoe Sensation, at 2900 S. 25th St. in Clinton, joins the regional chain of family shoe stores in its sixth annual Socks for Troops fundraiser.
Shoe Sensation has more than 200 retail locations and collected more than 40,000 pairs of socks last year.
Each store will be collecting socks for active-duty military personnel and local veterans. Shoe Sensation will have military-approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store. Customers will receive 20% off socks purchased for a donation at Shoe Sensation and a coupon for $10 off the customer’s next $50 purchase.
Residents may also donate socks they’ve purchased elsewhere. The socks must be new and in their original packaging.
Socks for Troops will continue to Dec. 31. Locally, socks will be donated to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Visit www.shoesensation.com for more information.
