CLINTON — Fewer people are shopping in person, so fewer people know about Socks for Troops, Shoe Sensation Store Manager Josie Boyer said Tuesday.
Each year the company asks for donations of socks for veterans during December, but this season, COVID fears are keeping people out of the store. Located at 2900 S. 25th St., the local Shoe Sensation had only 45 pairs of socks in its box as of Tuesday.
“We’re not really having the best of luck this year with everything that’s going on with the virus,” said Boyer. “We’re a little bit less on traffic.”
Shoppers who buy a pair of socks for the campaign at the local store will receive 20% off and a coupon on their next purchase, said Boyer.
The store tells every customer about Socks for Troops and has put the word out on Facebook and through the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter, Boyer said. She’s asked other businesses if they’d put out boxes for donations of socks, but she’s had no takers. “
“They’re having their own little things going on,” said Boyer. “So we’ve kind of been doing what we normally do.”
Shoe Sensation will take donations through the end of the month. Someone from the corporate office will ship the socks to Veterans Affairs within the state.
“As a company, they’re wanting to donate 50,000,” said Boyer. Shoe Sensation has 288 stores and has collected more than 33,000 pairs of socks.
