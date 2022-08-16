Jeffersonville, Ind. — National footwear retailer Shoe Sensation has announced its move to a larger retail space with expanded product offering in Clinton.
Currently located in The Marketplace at Clinton on 25th Street, Shoe Sensation has executed a lease and announced plans to relocate within the same shopping center a significantly larger retail space.
“We’ve had tremendous success in Clinton and are thrilled to be expanding our retail footprint and, more importantly, our product offering to our family of customers in Clinton,” said Dave Schoengart, CEO. “With this move, Shoe Sensation will be opening our first Shoe Sensation MegaStore. This new concept will allow us to bring in an even broader and deeper level of product for our customers in Clinton.”
“One thing that makes Shoe Sensation unique is that we carry all the top athletic and causal shoe brands; and we cater to industrial consumers with a very deep selection of work and safety footwear,” said Schoengart. “With better visibility from the main road and a much larger selling floor space, we’re very excited to unveil everything Shoe Sensation has to offer.”
The new location is slated to open in October.
