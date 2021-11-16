CLINTON — The pews at Community Reformed Church were empty of people Monday but were filled with more than 700 red and green shoeboxes.
For about 10 years, Community Reformed Church of Clinton has filled shoeboxes with toys, clothing and basic needs for children around the world and has been designated a drop-off point for boxes packed by other individuals, churches and organizations taking part in Operation Christmas Child.
“Every year we’ve had more,” said Mike Haan. He and his wife, Bess, direct the operation at Community Reformed. After filling shoeboxes and collecting them from others in the community, the church drives them to Corem Deo in Davenport for transportation to Colorado. From there, the boxes will be sent to churches and children all over the world.
Sometimes the boxes are filled by churches and sometimes by individuals, said Mike Haan. A church dropped off 76 boxes Monday, and an elderly couple dropped off one, he said.
The Haan family has been filling boxes for more than two decades, said Mike in 2018. The Haans’ grandchildren and their school friends helped fill boxes this year, said Bess.
Some items are purchased, but some are handmade. Sue Leslie made more than 120 dresses for the girls boxes and made puppets as well, Bess said.
The organization Dress a Girl Around the World donated another 100 dresses, Mike said. The dresses roll up neatly to fit in the shoeboxes with toys such as Beanie Babies and handmade jump ropes, pens and pencils and personal hygiene items.
Some of the children who packed boxes made sure the clothing was color coordinated, Bess said.
The church writes notes to the children who receive the boxes and sometimes hears from them, said Mike. One child was very happy to receive a toothbrush of her own. She had been sharing one with 20 other children, he said.
Receiving the shoeboxes not only gives the children basic items and special treats, it’s also a chance for children to learn about Jesus Christ, said Bess. Operation Christmas Child is directed by Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization.
Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ, the organization says.
Directions for packing shoeboxes can be found at samaritanspurse.org. Collection ends Monday, Nov. 22.
Boxes may be dropped off at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. in Clinton, on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m., Thursday from 1-5 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1-6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.
