CLINTON — A police officer under investigation for killing the driver of a vehicle earlier this month shot at the car when the driver drove at the officer on a bike path, according to an attorney for the Clinton Police Department.
In response to a request from KROS radio for squad car and body-camera footage, Attorney Patrick O'Connell said the videos cannot be released at this time because they are confidential pursuant to Iowa Code Section 22.7(5) as part of the peace officer's investigative reports and because they are part of an ongoing investigation.
However, O'Connell released the following information that he believes is not confidential.
According to O'Connell, a Clinton Police Officer in a marked police vehicle saw Jacob Dau driving near Fourth Avenue South and South Third Street at 10:45 p.m. April 7. The officer knew that Dau's license was barred and he could not legally drive, so the officer attempted to stop Dau, O'Connell's email to KROS says.
Dau fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase through Clinton and Camanche, sometimes driving into oncoming traffic.
As the pursuit approached the intersection of Highways 30 and 67, Officer Ryan Livesay deployed stop sticks, covering about one lane of Highway 30, O'Connell said. Livesay stood out of the roadway on a bike path adjacent to the road.
According to police, Dau drove the car over the curb onto the bike path at Officer Livesay who fired shots in response. Officers and emergency medical personnel provided medical treatment to Dau, who later died.
Livesay was placed on paid administrative leave. The incident is under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation.
