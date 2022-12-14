Local law enforcement on Saturday took 18 kids chosen from throughout the Gateway area shopping for this holiday season’s “Shop with a Cop” event.
They also surprised Jada Childs of Clinton at the store by taking her two children shopping as well.
“Two kids didn’t show up, which is common,” School Resource Officer and program coordinator Clinton Police Corp. Shane Haskell said. "So we decided why don’t we surprise a family at Walmart that’s shopping around.”
Childs was going through a check-out lane with her 3-year-old daughter Alena Kline and 5-month-old son Niko Mitchell when Sgt. Jon Melvin of the Clinton Police Department and his wife, Heidi Melvin, approached them and asked if they could go shopping for her kids.
Childs said of course, told Sgt. Melvin of things her children like and hung back while they shopped, entrusting him and his family he’d brought along.
“The wife took my son and bought him an outfit,” Childs says. “And changed him because his bottle leaked all over him. It was sweet.”
Childs says she’ll cherish the experience forever and that her daughter hasn’t stopped talking about it since.
“We’re just going through a difficult time right now, especially me,” Childs says, “so to see my little girl, her face light up meant the world to me.”
About 15 other officers from the Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Camanche Police Department and Fulton Police Department, as well as a couple state troopers and their families, shopped with children. Each was allotted $150 to spend for Christmas gifts for themselves or their own families.
Haskell and his family shopped with Kaleeya Peterson, a student at Whittier Elementary School who he sees every morning when he greets the children there.
“I never had so much pink in my car, let’s put it that way,” Haskell says. “My wife and I always wanted a girl, and we got a little taste of what it was like having a little girl, so that was really cool.”
Back at Clinton Middle School, where they’d met that morning prior to the trip, officers helped the kids wrap the gifts they’d bought and had a pizza party with Santa, who’d come from “Characters 2 Life” entertainment service out of Rockford, Illinois.
Haskell says over 300 kids, usually those in kindergarten up through third grade, have participated in the program at this point.
As a school resource officer for 12 years, Haskell loves kids, and has been the coordinator of the “Shop with a Cop” program for years.
“It’s really opened my eyes to what some of these families go through,” he says. “It really gives us an opportunity to just help them out, get them support when they need it.”
He says kids who were a part of the program early on, who are now in high school or are adults, tell him they still value the experience.
“You think the most important thing is maybe the remote-control car they bought or whatever,” Haskell says, “but when they always talk to me later and talk about shopping, they always talk about their experience and how cool it was, how much it meant to them and their families.”
This year, the community questioned how the event might take place, when a grant depended on for the program’s funding fell through. Haskell says he had complete faith in the community though, when the Citizens Police Academy Alumni turned to social media in seeking donations to make up for the grant’s funding.
“I’ve been simply impressed on, at least from my viewpoint, on just how many times a community always wants to back this program up,” Haskell says. “It’s just pretty cool, and they stepped up again this year.”
