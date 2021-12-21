CLINTON — The Clinton “Shop with Cops” Committee hosted the 13th annual “Shop with Cops” event at Clinton Middle School on Dec. 11.
The program selected children from Gateway-area schools and paired them up to shop with local law enforcement officers from departments that included the Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Camanche Police Department, and Fulton Police Department. Twenty-one children were selected to participate in this year’s event.
Once each child arrived at the school, they were paired with an officer.
"My favorite part of 'Shop with Cops' was shopping for my family, and I also liked shopping with Officer Sager cause he was really nice," said Sarah, who was one of the students participating in the event.
The group took a bus ride to Walmart, where each child was given $100 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families. After buying the gifts, the children and officers went back to the school, where they wrapped their presents, enjoyed a pizza party, and visited Olaf, the snowman from the movie "Frozen".
Travis, a first-grader, had a great time shopping.
"I liked shopping for my family. I got toys for my two-year-old brother and four-year-old sister and got my mom a Cuddy Buddy pillow. I liked seeing Olaf and wrapping presents with an officer," Travis said.
Each child also went home with a personalized stocking full of goodies. The costs and supplies for the event were all covered through donations from local businesses and community members.
Shop With Cops Committee member and Clinton Schools Resource Officer Shane Haskell looks forward to helping with the event each year.
"The most rewarding part of our job as officers is being able to impact our community in a positive way," he said. "The Shop With Cops program gives us the opportunity to do that by supporting our local families and at the same time investing in the future leaders of our community. Over 300 children have participated in the program since it started 13 years ago, and we look forward to serving many more.”
