CLINTON — Though the Clinton Middle School wrestling season was short, CMS students were long on giving during the Wrestle Hunger fundraising campaign.
CMS Wrestling Coach Dylan Schneeberger said the idea of wrestling hunger came from assistant coach Eric Spittler who had taken part in a similar fundraiser at another school.
Schneeberger, Spittler and Marcus Schneeberger have coached wrestling together at the middle school for about four years, said Schneeberger. Before that, Schneeberger assisted his uncle, J.D. Lueders, at the high school. His grandfather, Bob Lueders, was the most-decorated coach at Clinton High, Schneeberger said.
Through all those years, the coaches promoted a family culture among team members. They taught athletes to give back to the community, Schneeberer said.
“Basically, in our wrestling program, we promote that family atmosphere,” Schneeberger said.
Even in the era of COVID, the eighth-grade civics teacher encouraged his students to give back. And the Wrestle Hunger campaign was one way to do that.
“We had so many protocols,” Schneeberger said. “[We] had a short time together. It felt like a blink of an eye.”
“Our season was only 3 weeks long,” Schneeberger said.
Schneeberger didn’t know who much money the school could raise with such a short season. “Considering COVID and everything, I said we’d do our best.”
Schneeberger told students, “This is a big chance for us to take care of the community. Every kid matters. Every coach matters.”
A donation bucket at the only home meet brought in a single dollar, Schneeberger said. Only two spectators were allowed at the event for each student.
But then, “it just kind of snowballed.”
Jennifer Austin and the PTA became involved. Hy-Vee participated. Students went out and asked for donations. “We kind of wrote up a little form,” Schneeberger said.
“Right as it came down to the wire, people were just donating left and right,” Schneeberger said, “And the kids were really proud.”
Wrestle Hunger raised $1,300 to provide food for 16 middle school families.
“We did have a couple of businesses donate,” Schneeberger said, but the rest of the money came from the student’s efforts. “It was all on their own.”
Schneeberger thought if the wrestlers could raise enough to help one family, that would be great. Sixteen was more than he expected.
The PTA took charge of distribution, talking with school councilors to make up a list of families who could benefit from the donations, Schneedberger said.
“It just makes me really proud to back the community and teach the kids there is a bigger picture. If you can take care of your community and of your neighbor, that’s what we try to do.”
