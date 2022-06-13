CLINTON - The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre has announced its children’s theater lineup and expanded participatory theater programs for teens and young people for summer 2022.
The Showboat’s children’s shows are performed by the Deckhand Company, made up of teens from the region with an interest in theater arts. The first show of Deckhand season is a new musical based on the beloved children’s book, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, by Mo Willems. It will run June 22-25 at the Lillian Russell Theatre on The Showboat at 11 a.m.
A second production based on the bestselling book Dragons Love Tacos, by Adam Rubin, will run July 13-16 at the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School at 11 a.m.
Tickets to all children’s shows are $8 and are available online at www.clintonshowboat.org or through the Showboat box office.
All teens interested in any aspect of theater production are welcome to join the Deckhand Company.
There will be a one-day theater camp for young people in grades first through third themed around Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus on Saturday, June 25. The camp will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end following the 11 a.m. performance of Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus. The $30 cost includes one ticket to the show. To sign up for this camp, contact the showboat box office at 242-6760.
CAST’s annual weeklong theater camp will be from July 18-23 in the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. The program will be a survey of acting, singing, and theater dance skills, and will culminate with four special participatory performances of Dragons Love Tacos in partnership with the Deckhands.
All weeklong theater camp participants will be included in the full production.
The weeklong camp is split by grades, with students entering grades first through third in the morning session from 9 a.m. to noon. Students entering grades fourth through eighth will be in the afternoon from 1-4 p.m. The cost for the weeklong camp is $100.
More information and registration is available online or through the Showboat box office. Space for all education programs is limited.
The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre mainstage season opened June 2 with Sister Act. It continues with Calendar Girls, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s State Fair, The Wedding Singer and The World Goes ‘Round.
Mainstage tickets are $22 to $25 and are available at 242-6760, online at www.clintonshowboat.org, or by visiting the Showboat box office at 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.