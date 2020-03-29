CLINTON — The Clinton Area Showboat Theater’s 2020 season has been canceled, the Board of Directors announced Sunday.
“The decision was made Saturday morning, March 28, 2020, after a lengthy discussion about shortening the season or canceling it totally,” said Showboat President Neal Luker via email.
“The board’s concern for the health and safety of the patrons, the company and the entire staff had top priority,” Luker said. “Because there are so many uncertainties about the present virus, the board decided it best to cancel the entire season.
“No one knows how long the virus will last or if there will be continuing health concerns. Contracts were about to be offered and signed by those who agreed to perform or work on the boat for the coming summer,” said Luker.
“Canceling the season before contracts have been signed, means no money will be lost to salaries; this is financially prudent for the C.A.S.T. board.”
The board will mail letters to season ticket holders in the next couple of weeks, outlining their options, Luker said.
The 2020 season of Clinton Area Showboat Theatre was to repeat shows that have thrilled audiences during the Showboat’s past 30 seasons.
The theme “Faded Pictures from our Scrapbook” embraced the Showboat’s history, bringing new life to old shows for new audiences and devoted Showboat followers.
“Big River, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” a musical based on Mark Twain’s 1884 novel “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” was to have opened the season June 4, followed by “The Addams Family,” “Barefoot in the Park,” “Always… Patsy Cline” and “Greater Tuna.”
The shows may not be part of the 2021 season, said Luker. Shows might change depending on what royalty rights are available.
Ticket sales for the 2020 season were set to begin May 16 for season ticket holders and group reservations and May 19 for all other reservations.
The board will continue to take good care of the boat this summer, Luker said. “Utility bills will continue to arrive, so if anyone would like to make a tax deductible donation to help meet these expenses, the board would be grateful.”
Checks may be sent to CAST, Box 764, Clinton, IA 52732.
Questions may be directed to Luker at (815) 589-3479 or to any of the other CAST board members.
“Thank you for your understanding and support for the Showboat during this difficult time. We shall see you in 2021,” said Luker. “In the meantime, stay safe and stay well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.