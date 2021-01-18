CLINTON — James Beaudry, the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre’s artistic director for the 2021 season, and the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre board have announced its summer performances.
Beaudry is originally from Cleveland and is now based in New York City. This will be his first year in Clinton. He has directed and choreographed over 100 productions around the country. He recently spent two seasons as company manager of Vassar and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Season and previously served as artistic director of Timber Lake Playhouse for eight seasons.
Beaudry earned his Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Performance and Directing from The College of Wooster and his FMA in Dance Performance and Choreography from Mills College.
“Always, Patsy Cline” will be June 3 to June 13. Based on a true story, it brings to life Cline’s unlikely friendship with Louise Seger, a fan from Houston, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued correspondence with her until her untimely death. This heartfelt musical play includes 27 unforgettable Patsy Cline hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” It is family friendly, but not recommended for young children.
The second show will be “Smokey Joe’s Café: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller” June 17 to June 27. “Smokey Joe’s Café” is the phenomenon that ran for 2,036 performances on Broadway and became the longest-running musical revue in history. In the context of a neighborhood remembering what it means to come together, songs like “Stand By Me,” “On Broadway,” “I’m A Woman,” “Love Potion #9,” “Kansas City,” “Dance With Me,” “Spanish Harlem,” “I Keep Forgettin” and more fill the show with themes of love won, love lost and life reimagined. Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, as much as anyone, virtually invented rock and roll. Nearly 40 of their songs provide the basis for this electrifying entertainment that illuminates a golden age of American music. It is family friendly for all ages. There is some mention of alcohol or smoking.
“All Shook Up,” inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, will be the third show running from July 1 to July 18. It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who shakes up everything and everyone he meets. A side-splitting musical farce that’s loosely based on the star-crossed lovers in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumping out of your blue suede shoes to classics like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “I Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and more. It is family-friendly for all ages. There is some mention of alcohol or smoking.
The fourth production will be “Church Basement Ladies” July 23 to Aug. 1. Based on the book “Growing Up Lutheran,” a hilarious “scrapbook of memories” of what it was like to grow up Lutheran in the Midwest, “Church Basement Ladies” celebrates the women who keep the church kitchen going. From the elderly matriarch to the young bride-to-be, we join them as they stave off potential disasters, debate recipes, and keep the Pastor on course through a record-breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian-themed Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding. It is a funny, wholesome and touching musical look at their relationships as they serve the church and each other through four seasons of change. The play is family-friendly for all ages.
“Pinkalicious, The Musical,” the play performed by the Deckhands (local students who volunteer at the theater for the summer), will be July 7, 10, 14 and 17 at 11 a.m.
The last show of the season will be “Constellations” from Aug. 5 to 15. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. What happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know – exploring the infinite possibilities of one relationship, and daring us to imagine the difference between choice and destiny. The play is for adults and advanced teens with material content of adult language, alcohol use, illness and brief violence.
There will be no performances on first Fridays, June 4, July 2 and July 4. Safety policy and procedures will be announced later. Patrons who purchased season tickets last year may exchange them for 2021 tickets when the box office opens the end of May.
Many expenses have continued since CAST’s season ended in August 2019 and anyone who would like to support CAST may send donations to CAST, Box 764, Clinton, IA 52733.
Former actors have sent performances to CAST Facebook for everyone to enjoy.
