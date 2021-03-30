CLINTON — Forever flowing behind the dry-docked paddle-wheel boat that is the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, the Mississippi River will become the backdrop for three CAST performances this summer, with another two to be performed across the street at the Riverview Bandshell.
The season’s five shows are being moved outdoors – and out of the Clinton Area Showboat Theater – as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the shows can go on.
“Because we’re a union theater company, we have to follow different rules about COVID safety,” Producing Artistic Director James Beaudry said Monday.
As one of only three professional union theater companies in Iowa, the Showboat must adhere to safety guidelines laid out by Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers. Productions take months to plan, and COVID rules shift and change like the flow of the Mississippi. Rules in place when planning began will have changed by showtime.
In 2021, after ditching the entire season in 2020, directors and crew must adapt, Beaudry said.
Three of the shows will be performed between the Showboat and river. About 150 people can be seated there while following distancing guidelines. The sidewalk is higher than the deck, so the stage will be elevated above the audience. The stage will be wide and narrow, “but I think it will be an exciting place to do our shows, said Beaudry.
The stage will be taken down after each show and put back up for the next, Beaudry said. “It creates quite a bit of work for our staff,” the director said, but it will allow the Showboat to have a season.
The Showboat will have to file a special events request with Cathy Marx, deputy director for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, in order to close the sidewalk behind the Showboat during productions, City Administrator Matt Brooke said Monday. Parks and Rec would work with the Public Works Department and with Clinton police to close the sidewalk, he said.
The city had not yet seen a Showboat request as of Monday, Brooke said.
“I thought it was important that we stay by the boat,” said Beaudry. “It’s a symbol of the city.” All of the signs coming into Clinton include the red paddlewheel, he said.
The two larger shows will move to Riverview Park and utilize the bandshell.
Showboat officials have talked with people who produce outdoor theater productions for advise on logistics. Some problem are unique to the Clinton area – such as shadfly infestations. “Do we treat that as a rain delay?” Beaudry asked.
The company is approaching the season with a good sense of adventure,” the director said.
Beaudry, who lives in New York, is familiar with the Clinton area, having served as artistic director at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois for eight seasons and as choreographer for another eight.
The first year Beaudry directed at Timber Lake, in 2001, he came to Clinton to see a show at the Showboat. Now he’s the artistic director there.
“The world works in strange ways,” Beaudry said.
But Beaudry’s time at the Showboat won’t be like any other year. “Everything’s going to be different this year because of the pandemic,” he said.
Traditional musicals depend on the songs to move the story, Beaudry said. Because Showboat productions had to move outside for 2021, the director and crews were conscious of the sound system and what people will be able to hear, he said.
The Showboat chose plays with familiar pop and rock songs that have more a concert feel and are more familiar to audiences. “It will make it easier for the audience to understand,” he said. “We were really thoughtful about that.”
James Kyle Davis, the executive director, has been with the Showboat for 10 years and chose most of the plays before Beaudry came on board, Beaudry said. “And I think he did a good job.”
In one version of the season, everyone was to be tested for COVID once a week, said Beaudry. Now he thinks almost everyone involved will be vaccinated before the season starts.
But because of the possibility of having to quarantine the cast, Davis chose more small-cast shows, said Beaudry. Two of the plays for 2021 have two people in the cast and one has five. The largest cast is 14.
“I’m really pleased with what Kyle came up with,” Beaudry said. The Showboat has put together a season that people will be excited about, he said.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked on other productions of all of these shows,” said Beaudry. Sometimes he wants to work on something new, but this year, pandemic restrictions make the productions new.
The Showboat company will have to figure out how they tell the stories in non-traditional settings, adapting “to give everyone the best experience,” said Beaudry.
The Showboat might be able to move back inside by the end of the season, depending on vaccination rates, said Beaudry, but it can’t make that decision without the union.
This season’s shows will begin at 8 p.m. rather than 7:30 so audiences won’t have to deal with daytime heat. And all shows are under two hours so people who come from a distance to see the shows won’t get home much later than during a normal year.
“We’ve got a lot to figure out still,” Beaudry said.
Jay Berkow, former artistic director and actor at the Showboat, will return to direct “Church Basement Ladies.” Another former artistic director, Matthew Teague Miller, will direct “Always ... Patsy Cline,” which will open the season by the river June 3.
Both have directed outdoor productions before, said Beaudry.
The actors are very excited about performing with the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre company. “[They’re] coming in with a sense of adventure. We’re all passionate about making it happen.”
“I think people are going to be excited to come back to the boat and to Riverfront Park,” said Beaudry.
The season begins June 3 through June 13 with “Always ... Patsy Cline,” the true story of an unbreakable bond between an ordinary mom and her country music idol. The show includes more than 25 Patsy Cline hits.
From June 17 through June 27, production will move across the street to Riverview Bandshell where “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” will make audiences nostalgic with hits from the 1960s and ‘70s, such as “Stand By Me,” “On Broadway,” “Dance With Me” and “Fools Fall In Love.”
“All Shook Up,” a musical made up entirely of Elvis Presley songs, will play the bandshell July 1-18, except on the Fourth of July. James Beaudry makes his Showboat directing debut with the show.
Berkow, who has directed and acted in more than 50 shows at the Showboat, directs “Church Basement Ladies, which will be performed from July 22 to Aug. 1 by the river.
Beaudry will direct Nick Payne’s play, “Constellations,” closing out the season Aug. 5-15 behind the showboat.
In case of rain, tickets may be exchanged. Subscriptions and individual tickets will go on sale in late May at the Showboat box office. Subscribers who have already purchased season passes for 2020 or 2021 will be contacted by the box office in May to reserve tickets.
Education program information and information about shows for young people will be announced in April.
