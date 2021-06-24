CLINTON — The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre announces a return to indoor performances at full capacity with the opening of “All Shook Up”, a musical comedy featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, starting at 7:30 p.m. July 1.
The show was previously announced to play at the Riverview Bandshell, but the theatrical unions representing the Showboat performers have approved the new plan to move performances indoors.
“When we began planning for our outdoor shows back in November, we knew there was a chance we’d be able to pivot back to indoor shows at some point this summer,” Producing Artistic Director James Beaudry says of the change. “And while the response to our outdoor shows has been wonderful, we’re thrilled that, following extensive HVAC testing and balancing, our union safety plans now allow us to move this hilarious and heartwarming show indoors.”
“Moving inside means we can return to 7:30 p.m. start times and add our very popular matinees back into our schedule. Masks will be required for audience members for at least for the first couple of weeks, as the union continues to revisit guidelines,” Beaudry explained. “But the benefits to our audiences far outweigh the minor inconveniences.”
“All Shook Up” uses Elvis songs to tell the story of Natalie, a small-town mechanic with dreams of falling in love and hitting the open road. When a guitar-playing stranger arrives in town, fools everywhere start falling love.
Feeling ignored, Natalie adopts her own rock and roll persona, suddenly becoming the most popular guy in town. Full of hilarious mistaken identity, spectacular production numbers and songs like “Jailhouse Rock,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Burnin’ Love” and more, “All Shook Up” is an upbeat, fun musical.
The show stars Showboat favorite Ben Cherington as Chad, the guitar-playing roustabout, and Kaela Dawn Massey as Natalie. The production also marks Beaudry’s directing debut at the Showboat. Dances are by award-winning choreographer Brigitte Ditmars, and Chase Anderson serves as music director. Kyrsten Goodrich is the production stage manager.
Running July 1 through 18, “All Shook Up” will perform Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays and Wednesday at 3 p.m. There are no performances on Friday, July 2 or Sunday, July 4. Individual tickets are $25 for general admission, $22 for seniors, and $18 for students. New this year, season ticket holders can bring a friend with them for $16.
Box office hours and online ticket sales are available at www.clintonshowboat.org
The Clinton Area Showboat Theatre is located at 303 Riverview Drive in Riverview Park, and the phone number is 242-6760.
