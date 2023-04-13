CLINTON - The Clinton Public Library will host a free seed-starting class on Tuesday, April 18 from 3-4 p.m. at the library’s Lyons Branch, 105 Main Ave.
Attendees will learn how to start their own seeds to use in their gardens this spring from local Master Gardener Willard Larsen. All participants will be given seeds, start them through step-by-step instruction, and be able to take them home after the class concludes.
Larsen became a Master Gardener in 2022 due to his interest in agriculture and his desire to learn more about vegetable gardening. Over the past few years, his gardening interests have grown to also include tending to flowers and shrubs. Larsen is excited to share his knowledge and answer any gardening-related questions at this class.
The Franciscan Peace Center will also be at this event to share information about Clinton's Community Garden. Interested individuals who sign up to use the community garden at this program will be given a free garden plot.
Registration is required to attend this event. Please call the Clinton Public Library at 242-8441 or visit clintonpubliclibrary.us/programs-and-events to reserve your spot online. Registration is limited to 15 people.
