CLINTON — The Sisters of St. Francis will ring in the International Day of Peace on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. Churches throughout the Clinton area have been invited to join in ringing bells to mark the day. At The Canticle, the home of the Sisters of St. Francis, the bell ringing will be followed by five minutes of silent prayer.
Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on Sept. 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire.
The theme for this year’s International Day of Peace is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.
The Clinton Franciscans have sponsored a local observance of the International Day of Peace at The Canticle every year since 2001. Due to pandemic restrictions, this year a private, in-house prayer service for peace will be held at The Canticle in the evening.
The Franciscan Peace Center was established by the Sisters of St. Francis as a means for integrating Franciscan spirituality with the mission of promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking, as well as advocating for social justice issues and care for the Earth.
Most recently, the Center has focused work on the issues of active nonviolence, climate change, immigration reform, racism, and abolition of the death penalty, domestic violence and sexual assault, nuclear weapons, and income inequality. More information is available at www.ClintonFranciscans.com.
