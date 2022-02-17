CLINTON — Clinton Parks and Recreation officials met with community members this week to address the state of Clinton’s skate park near Riverview Drive.
For an hour and a half, over 60 options were discussed, votes were placed, and surveys taken Tuesday night during a meeting led by Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers and Spohn Ranch Skateparks Designers VP of Development Vince Onel at the Ericksen Community Center in Clinton.
The Parks and Rec Department has teamed up with Spohn Ranch to improve the park in regard to the needs and desires of the city’s teens and tweens. Eggers said he was happy with the number of people who participated and the good information the meeting provided.
Eggers found Spohn Ranch’s use of technology to be impressive, he said. An online link was provided for those in the room so they could answer questions and see graphs, displaying their responses, generated on the spot.
Aside from electronic responses, information on a number of aspects was collected through discussion.
“I didn’t have to be the voice of the room, “Eggers said. “We just got out of the way and let the discussion take place.”
Spohn Ranch will now use the information to decide what will best fit the community. Three weeks will be spent in deliberation, after which the concept that Spohn Ranch designs will be brought back to the table. Another public meeting will be held and the concepts refined before any final decisions are made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.