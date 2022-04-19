CLINTON — A proposed design for the upgrade of Clinton’s skatepark near Riverview Drive will be presented at a public meeting at 6 p.m. April 19 in the Ericksen Community Center’s lower level.
Clinton’s Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Spohn Ranch Skatepark Designers of Los Angeles, will present a rendering based on community input gathered at a Feb. 15 meeting at the Ericksen Center.
Josh Eggers, director of Clinton’s Parks & Recreation Department, and Vince Onel, Spohn Ranch Skatepark Designers’ vice president of development, hosted the discussion that evening, while community members voted in live surveys and freely spoke out on what they desired the current skatepark to become.
The resulting concept incorporates circular tracks, two rip tracks, and street-skate components and would eliminate existing skatepark elements. Not only are new features needed due to the age and condition of those currently in place, but the overall upgrade of the skatepark is intended to meet the goal of the Parks & Recreation Department to offer more activities for the teens and tweens in the community.
Additionally, the upgrade will make Clinton’s skatepark more competitive by today’s standards, which have been set by other skateparks throughout the state.
If the community is in favor of the preliminary design to be presented, the next step will be the creation of bid documents. Although construction costs and timelines are variables that may affect the project’s completion date, Eggers said Monday that he is optimistic.
“We’re hopeful to get something bid out here yet this spring, get a contract awarded and then hopefully start construction as soon as possible,” he said.
The Ericksen Community Center is located at 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.
