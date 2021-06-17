DEWITT — This year marks the 34th annual Paul Skeffington Memorial Race, and once again it will be a live festival event. Last year’s rendition of the race was held in a virtual form due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measures that came with it.
The committee said it is confident in hosting an event that balances the health and safety needs of participants and the community.
The event also will be held in conjunction with the Come Home — All School Class Reunion.
Registration is $35 and can be done at skeffrace.com or in person.
The race and additional festivities will take place Saturday, June 19, at 6 p.m. with packet and/or T-shirt pickup Friday, June 18, 4-5:15 p.m. and the day of the race, 5-6:15 p.m., at the DeWitt Community Center.
The starting point is Lincoln Park in downtown DeWitt.
The Kids Fun Run will start at 5:30 p.m. To promote social distancing, the committee will stagger the start times for the event, beginning with the five-mile race at 6 p.m., followed by two-mile runners and finally, two-mile walkers.
Before, during and after the race, there will be a party in Lincoln Park, as well as the featured Saturday night event for Come Home 2021.
Live music will be provided by Wild Oatz, food by the DeWitt Nite Lions and a beer garden sponsored by Murphy’s Pub and Expander Americas.
Hand sanitation stations will be readily available throughout the park. Additional information can be found on the race website, skeffrace.com.
Money raised at the event will benefit the Paul Skeffington Memorial Foundation and be put back into the trail system, DeWitt parks, and local scholarships.
