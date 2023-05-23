BELLEVUE — The Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced its 2023 schedule:
• June 10: 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue
• June 24: 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue
• July 2: 6 p.m., Heritage Days, south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue
• July 15: 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue
• Aug. 5: 4 p.m., Island City Days, Lake Street, Sabula
• Aug. 19: 4 p.m., south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue
Ski Bellevue is Bellevue’s own water ski show team, is one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River.
People are invited to watch the team north of Lock 12 during practice or south of Lock 12 for one of the shows. Admission is always free, with donations appreciated.
The shows feature bare-footing, jumping, human pyramids, glittery costumes, great music and powerful towboats.
Ski Bellevue is always looking for new members of all ages and skill levels. You can join us as a water skier, boat or safety crew member, or support staff.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/skibellevue or https://www.youtube.com/skibellevue
