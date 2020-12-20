CLINTON — The Iowa Utilities Board has authorized a second cable television franchise to operate in Clinton.
Skitter Cable TV plans to provide cable service to Clinton residents beginning Feb. 1, according to a city resolution that addresses Skittle's service in Clinton.
The city will advise Skitter that the city charges a 3% franchise fee on gross revenues of cable providers and will require that Skitter provide two public educational and governmental access channels, the resolution says.
The City Council will discuss the resolution and an ordinance amending City Code during Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting following the regular 5 p.m. City Council meeting. If the council approves of the agreement, it will forward the resolution and ordinance to the Jan. 12 council meeting for adoption.
According to its website, Skitter, Inc. is a Georgia Corporation that has been in operation since 2009. It began as a provider of Internet-protocol television equipment.
In 2012, Skitter converted from technology sales, and began building and operating complete IPTV cable systems. Today, Skitter provides closed-path cable television services to subscribers in multiple states through a network of cable systems primarily situated at independent telephone companies, mainly in rural areas, the company says.
