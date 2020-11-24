Clinton’s skyline marquee is featuring one of America’s greatest wildlife success stories, the winter migration of bald eagles. This national troupe of winged acrobats performs daily along the riverfront with their main stage located at Lock & Dam 13.
These sky dancers perform aerial acrobatics and talon clinching cartwheels while soaring along the Mississippi River shoreline. The performances highlight the social interaction between eagles in flight that may be courtship, family bonding or aggression. Two eagles will relentlessly pursue each other when one suddenly flips upside down grasping the talons or prey being held by the other. The entangled eagles spiral downward seemingly out of control, but with the grace of skilled aeronauts, release talons and resume their game of pursuit.
Record warm conditions have kept the Mississippi River ice-free so far. Ice conditions determine eagle concentration areas. Fish are a primary food source but river ice-up precludes most fishing opportunities. Eagles then concentrate at the locks and dams where swift currents flowing over the dam not only keep the tailwaters open but stun and kill fish resulting in a floating buffet of all-you-can-eat sushi. Eagles also patrol areas where ducks and geese frequent. A slow moving or injured bird will become their next meal.
Eagles are opportunistic feeders and will dine on road-killed critters, fatally wounded but not retrieved deer, and deer gut piles discarded in the field. Locally, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service researchers collected 58 dead bald eagles and necropsies documented that over one-third displayed signs of clinical lead poisoning. X-rays of some eagles showed that tiny lead ammunition fragments were present in their digestive system.
X-rays were also taken of deer gut piles provided by hunters and showed tiny lead ammunition fragments were embedded in the discarded deer tissue that eagles frequently scavenge on. Several bald eagles may feed on a single gut pile. A piece of lead smaller than a grain of rice will kill a bald eagle, if ingested. Deer hunters are encouraged to use lead free ammunition, such as copper, that is commercially available for shotguns, muzzleloaders and rifles.
Local eagle numbers at Lock and Dam 13 vary daily and may range from a few individuals to several hundred during river ice-up. In January 2014, over 1,000 bald eagles were concentrated along the shoreline at Lock & Dam 13. An elevated platform is available and viewing opportunities are usually better in early morning.
The Aug. 10 derecho destroyed the nest of our internationally famous bald eagle trio. A webcam that was located at the nest provided an interesting look into the daily lives of this bald eagle family. The webcam was livestreamed on YouTube with thousands of armchair eagle watchers from over 70 countries. The trio has relocated, are building a new nest and we are hopeful of resuming the spying webcam at some point in the future.
COVID-19 has resulted in more folks getting outside to recreate and eagle watch. However, it may impact the upcoming 37th annual Clinton Bald Eagle Watch that is typically held the first week in January at Clinton Community College. Stay tuned for local news when a decision has been finalized.
We are fortunate to have the Mississippi River at our front door. Take time to visit the riverfront to view our grand river and the aerial minuets of the sky dancers.
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge and volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
