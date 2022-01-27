Clinton’s skyline marquee is featuring one of America’s greatest wildlife success stories, the winter migration of bald eagles. This national troupe of winged acrobats performs daily along the riverfront with their main stage located at Lock & Dam 13.
These sky dancers perform aerial acrobatics and talon clinching cartwheels while soaring along the Mississippi River shoreline. Their performances highlight the social interaction between eagles in flight that may be courtship, family bonding or aggression. Two eagles will relentlessly pursue each other when one suddenly flips upside down grasping the talons or prey being held by the other. The entangled eagles spiral downward seemingly out of control, but with the grace of skilled aeronauts, release talons and resume their game of pursuit.
Ice conditions along the Mississippi River determine eagle concentration areas. Fish are a primary food source but river ice-up precludes most fishing opportunities. Eagles then concentrate at the locks and dams where swift currents flowing over the dam not only keep the tailwaters open but stuns and kills fish resulting in an all-you-can-eat floating buffet of sushi. Eagles also patrol pockets of open water where ducks and geese frequent. A slow moving or injured bird will become their next meal.
Eagles are opportunistic feeders and will dine on road-killed critters, fatally wounded but not retrieved deer, and deer gut piles discarded in the field. Locally, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service researchers collected 58 dead bald eagles and necropsies documented that over one-third had clinical lead poisoning. X-rays of eagles showed that tiny lead ammunition fragments were present in their digestive system.
X-rays were also taken of deer gut piles and showed tiny lead ammunition fragments were embedded in the discarded deer tissue that eagles frequently scavenge on. A piece of lead smaller than a grain of rice will kill a bald eagle, if ingested. Hunters are encouraged to use lead free ammunition, such as copper, that is commercially available for shotguns, muzzleloaders and rifles.
Local eagle numbers vary daily and may range from a few individuals to several hundred during river ice-up. In January 2014, over 1,000 bald eagles were counted from the observation deck at Lock & Dam 13. Viewing opportunities are usually better in early morning but currently due to the frozen river channel, hundreds of bald eagles can be seen throughout the day.
There is a live streaming Internet webcam located near the nest of our local internationally famous bald eagle trio. The webcam provides an interesting look into the daily lives of this bald eagle family. Armchair eagle watchers from over 70 countries follow our eagle trio consisting of two dads and one mom. The Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service provide the webcams at the Stewards website www.stewardsumrr.org.
We are fortunate to have the Mississippi River at our front door. Take time to visit the riverfront to view our grand river and the aerial minuets of the sky dancers.
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge and volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.