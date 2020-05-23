CLINTON — Since 1963, Skyline Center in Clinton has been a not-for-profit organization serving the needs of Americans with disabilities.
Skyline’s organizational employment program is aimed at providing individuals real work in an industrial work setting.
The Skyline Center production facility recently eliminated its 14C or sub-minimum wage certificate. As a result, the production facility transitioned from a sheltered workshop to an integrated employer with a fully operational production facility specializing in co-packing, rework, warehousing and assembly for a variety of area businesses, as well as continuing to manufacture and package a full line of cotton cleaning patches and gun cleaning accessories.
“This is very exciting for Skyline Center and our clients,” said Kim Brackemyer, operations director. “The 14C certificate was the only thing stopping us from being called an integrated employer.”
The recent transition eliminated a sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities and ensures that these individuals are integrated into a real work setting, she said.
To honor the overall organization’s mission, Skyline Center remains committed to assisting individuals to gain employment within the community, as well as within its integrated production setting, she said. Skyline’s production facility employs both individuals with varied disabilities and people without disabilities.
“Persons with disabilities work side by side with their non-disabled peers,” said Brackemyer. “They take breaks together and eat lunch together. We have a very unique and rewarding work environment.”
Skyline has been providing industrial services to businesses in the Clinton area for over 56 years. The production facility boasts 40,000 square feet of warehousing, five loading docks, a computerized inventory system and all necessary manufacturing supports. The facility is Good Manufacturing Practice certified. GMP is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards.
