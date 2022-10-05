CLINTON — Brandon Rumler has been named executive director of The Skyline Center.
The announcement was made by the the Skyline Center Board of Directors.
“Rumler brings many years of demonstrated leadership in varied roles in manufacturing and social service agencies,” said Scott Judd, president of the Skyline Board of Directors. “In addition to proven leadership skills, Rumler brings experience in manufacturing, budgeting, strategic planning, general management, and public relations."
Rumler comes to Skyline after serving as executive director of Rolling Hills Progress Center in Lanark, Illinois for several years.
"This is an excellent opportunity to continue to serve individuals with disabilities in a community that I truly love," Rumler said. "For many years I have driven by the various Skyline facilities and thought that it would be a tremendous blessing to be a part of Skyline’s mission to help support individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities that live throughout our county. Now that I am a part of this great organization and working with an extremely dedicated staff, I can honestly say that I feel blessed. I am committed to continuing the success of our agency and promoting awareness for our individuals for many years to come.”
Rumler’s hiring comes as the organization implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development, and expansion, the board of directors said in a press release.
Skyline provides residential services to support people in living in their own community-based homes, employment services for those who want a meaningful job, day habilitation for those who want to socialize and learn additional skills and home health services for those with short- or long-term physical health care needs in their homes.
Additionally, employment opportunities are available for many of them through Skyline's production facility, which is fully integrated with people with disabilities and those without a diagnosed disability.
