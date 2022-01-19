CLINTON — CARF International announced that Skyline Center, Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its supported living, community integration, community housing, community employment services, employment supports, community employment services, job development and organizational employment services programs.
The latest accreditation is the ninth consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Skyline Center, Inc.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
Skyline Center, Inc. is a comprehensive, nonprofit organization providing home health services, skilled nursing, home health aide, homemaker services, and physical and occupational therapy to all individuals in need since 1963. The organization is a Medicare-certified Home Health agency and accepts Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, private pay, and VA services.
Skyline Center, Inc. is enrolled to provide a variety of residential and non-residential services including Supported Community Living (SCL), Respite, Supported Employment (SE), Day Habilitation (DH), Interim Medical Monitoring and Treatment (IMMT), Consumer Directed Attendant Care (CDAC), and Habilitation funded services.
