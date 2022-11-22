Duke Slater, a 1916 Clinton High School graduate, was a standout football player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. In 2021, the University of Iowa, his alma mater, named the field at Kinnick Stadium after him.
Slater was born Frederick Wayman Slater in Normal, Illinois in 1898. His family moved to Clinton when he was 13. The son of a minister, he honed his muscles cutting ice on the Mississippi River in the winter. Slater had to choose in high school between buying shoes or a helmet, and was still playing without a helmet as a college senior.
He played four years at Iowa and helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7-0, including a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and coach Knute Rockne that ended their 20-game winning streak. At Iowa, he became a three-time All-American. and was the first Black student-athlete in school history to earn All-American honors.
Slater made his NFL debut in 1922 with the Rock Island Independents and played with them until 1925. He was the NFL’s first African-American lineman, and often the only Black player on the field. He spent his final five seasons with the Chicago Cardinals, ending his NFL career in 1931.
Slater’s NFL career was groundbreaking. He became the league’s first lineman, of any race, to become an All-Pro selection seven different times, and in two of his seasons, was the only African-American in the entire league.
There was talk among NFL owners in the 1920s of banning Blacks, similar to baseball, and they adopted one in 1934 that lasted until 1946. Slater had retired, but he fought the ban by coaching barnstorming Black teams for several seasons.
Slater graduated from Iowa’s law school while still in the NFL, earning his law degree in 1928. In 1948, Slater became the second Black to be elected as judge in the city of Chicago.
Slater was the first Black player inducted to the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame in 1951 as a member of the inaugural class.
In 1960, he became the first Black judge selected to Chicago’s Superior Court, at the time, the highest court in the city. Slater transitioned to the Circuit Court of Cook County when that court was created in 1964.
He died in 1966 at age 67.
Slater was elected to the National Iowa Varsity Club Hall of Fame in the 1989 inaugural class. In 2013, he was one of nine past Iowa football stars inducted into the inaugural Kinnick Stadium Wall of Honor. Slater was inducted into the Clinton High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013. Another local honor was his 2021 induction into the Clinton County Walk of Fame.
