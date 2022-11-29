CLINTON – Small Business Saturday exceeded expectations for some small business owners in downtown Clinton, while others found it was overshadowed by Black Friday.
“That’s how it is every year,” says Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. owner Taylor Weisman, who saw a greater number of customers Friday. “They don’t think of Small Business Saturday as a holiday.”
Business was slow enough that day that Weisman says he ended up sending employees home. Still, he says, it was a pretty good day.
On the other hand, Janie Johnson at Dudad’s Hallmark Shop, just next door to Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., said business was really good and stayed steady throughout both Friday and Saturday.
At Deja Vu Furniture and Accessories, owner Lou Ray calculated a 20% increase in business Saturday as compared to 13% Friday. Overall, she says, business was better on both days this year than in previous years. Although Ray says there weren’t any certain items her customers seemed to be after, the rush of customers she usually sees in the afternoon arrived in the morning on both days.
She’s not referring to extreme mad rushes of customers that have been associated with these holidays in the past; that sort of behavior has seemed to dwindle.
Ray says there was more of a focus on small business on Black Friday this year, speculating that Black Friday sales are held by larger businesses throughout the month rather than on a single day.
Both Weisman and Ray encourage the shift of attention.
Ray says small business owners operating their businesses in the same communities where their families reside made the choice to do so because they want to be where they really feel a connection to and love for the community.
“When you’re supporting a local business, you’re not just supporting a business, you’re supporting a dream,” Weisman says. “Small business owners are the ones who are really kind of getting out there breaking their backs to make sure people are being taken care of and served properly, and for us it’s something that we love to do, but without the support of the community, you know, we’re not really here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.