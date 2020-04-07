CLINTON — State officials from Illinois and Iowa each day say they are doing all they can to ensure small businesses and workers are not severely impacted by this pandemic.
On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional closures of businesses and recreational areas in the Hawkeye state. Over in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order that has been in effect for at least two weeks.
As a result, small businesses and individuals are looking for financial relief. Andy Sokolovich, of the Clinton Regional Development Corp., says there are plenty of resources out there, you just have to do a little research.
"I am encouraging all businesses interested in applying for SBA assistance to contact their local lender first before applying online," Sokolovich told the Clinton Herald. "Your local lender understands the needs of your business and works jointly with the SBA to administer loans. Small businesses do not have to navigate these uncharted waters alone."
Sokolovich says new information is released daily. So he encourages people to go to their respective state's websites, whether that's the Iowa Economic Development Authority or the Illinois Department of Economic Security. Additionally, he says that for larger businesses, the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Bank are working on programming to aid companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he mentioned the details have yet to be released.
Though times are uncertain right now, Sokolovich says he believes there will be some good that comes from this. He says there may be some new opportunities that stem from this across the greater Clinton-area.
"The COVID-19 crisis is going to open new opportunities to attract suppliers supporting the needs of our existing businesses," Sokolovich said. "Also, the necessity for medical device manufacturing in the United States has been highlighted, underscored, and written in red. Economic growth may have temporarily slowed, but the resurgence will be aggressive in the greater Clinton Region."
In the midst of the pandemic, many are relying on local banks to help them with their financial needs. Stephen Clements of Citizens First Bank, Clinton, says the role local banks play in the community during a crisis is very important and vital to the local economy.
"Banking services during a pandemic are of the utmost importance to the community," Clements said. "Customers have concerns not only about their deposits but the status of their loans during times of uncertainty. The more stability that banks can create for our customers during times like this will relieve some of the stresses that they are experiencing."
Clements says his bank is assisting its business customers with the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans. And he mentioned they are also supporting them on a case-by-case basis to serve their specific needs during this time. He says they are doing that for individuals as well.
Clements agrees with Sokolovich that there is potentially some good that can come from this pandemic when it is over. He says, if anything, it has brought the community together.
"I do feel that this crisis has helped strengthen the level of community engagement when it comes to supporting the local businesses," Clements said. "Many restaurants and small shops have been partially or fully closed during this time and it has been great to see the local citizens going out of their way to order delivery or carryout from these establishments in an effort to support them during this trying time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.