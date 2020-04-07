Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.